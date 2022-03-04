Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00229774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

