Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Shares Down 1.8%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 28,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 110,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Delta 9 Cannabis from C$1.13 to C$0.98 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.08, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.