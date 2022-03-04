DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend by 7.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

