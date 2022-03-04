DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $59.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

XRAY stock opened at $53.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,345,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,458 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,231,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 103.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,463,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

