Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 171,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,308,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

