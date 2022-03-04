Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) dropped 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 171,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,308,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (NYSE:DB)
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
