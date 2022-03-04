Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€111.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €104.00 ($116.85) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

ZAL stock opened at €49.74 ($55.89) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €65.24 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.89. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

