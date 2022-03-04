DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in DHT by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of -0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

