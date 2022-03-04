Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $203.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day moving average of $190.66. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $149.70 and a 52 week high of $234.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.15%.

In related news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHIL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

