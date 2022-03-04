Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.21% of Diamondback Energy worth $41,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 112,090 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $135.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $142.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on FANG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.32.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $3,279,065. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.