DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of DigitalBridge Group worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.28. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

