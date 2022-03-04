Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KWR opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $174.14 and a one year high of $276.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

