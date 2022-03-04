Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.33 Million Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.80% of PetMed Express worth $15,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
PETS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is 111.11%.
PetMed Express Profile (Get Rating)
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
