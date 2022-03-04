Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.52% of Stratus Properties worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Stratus Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stratus Properties (STRS)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.