Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.52% of Stratus Properties worth $14,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Leslie sold 6,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $237,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

STRS opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratus Properties in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

