Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,759,184 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,473,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,759,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.66% of OPKO Health worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.84.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,000. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.