Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 689 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.16% of Utah Medical Products worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

UTMD stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm has a market cap of $323.19 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.