Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of DIN opened at $72.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.85.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

