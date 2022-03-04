Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 261 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $1,272,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,799 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,420. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.33.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRVL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

