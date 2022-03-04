Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.14 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.