Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $514,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $51.22.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.