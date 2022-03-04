Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $514,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 490.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $51.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.