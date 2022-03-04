Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $465,000 Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after buying an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after acquiring an additional 897,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after purchasing an additional 131,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $86.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.53%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

