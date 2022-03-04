Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases 1,794 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.56. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

