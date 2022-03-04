Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 48,466 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 48,466 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 118,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

