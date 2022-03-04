DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.30. 14,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.56. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Stephens lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

