DNB Asset Management AS Buys 988 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $28,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. 2,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668 in the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

