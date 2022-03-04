DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.81 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.15. 4,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,782. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

