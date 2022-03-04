Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

