Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $550.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $642.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPZ. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.88.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $402.67 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

