Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($1.43)-($1.53) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $314-319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.

DOMO stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,127. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.91. Domo has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,314,000 after buying an additional 51,560 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Domo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

