dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 205 to GBX 170. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. dotdigital Group traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.91), with a volume of 6949578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($2.00).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on dotdigital Group from GBX 290 ($3.89) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.56) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.32. The stock has a market cap of £203.17 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

