Dotmoovs (MOOV) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Dotmoovs has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $307,805.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

