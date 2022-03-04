DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Stock Holdings Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,344 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DPCM Capital were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortress Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 481,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 530,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 271,707 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P grew its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP grew its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 704.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 304,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 267,035 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DPCM Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XPOA opened at $9.90 on Friday. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DPCM Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPCM Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.