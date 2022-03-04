Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Update

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the January 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 9.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 111,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 8.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

