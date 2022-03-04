Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.040-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Driven Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Shares of DRVN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. 793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,323. Driven Brands has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $34.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 702.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

