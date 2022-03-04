DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) CAO Sells $74,994.00 in Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DTE stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. 32,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,485. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.68. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $97.95 and a 1-year high of $126.05. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after buying an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,178,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,199,000 after buying an additional 127,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

