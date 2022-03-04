Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $304,597.16 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:DCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $600.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 64,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.