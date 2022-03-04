Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) VP Sells $304,597.16 in Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $304,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:DCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $65.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $600.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Ducommun Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.
