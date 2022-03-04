Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Duolingo updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $5.59 on Thursday, hitting $71.38. 490,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $70.67 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Get Duolingo alerts:

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,260,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 640,975 shares of company stock worth $59,009,495 and have sold 15,272 shares worth $1,589,225.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $488,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo (Get Rating)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.