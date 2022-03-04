DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Reduced by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NYSE DD traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. 67,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,937. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

