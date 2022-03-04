Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.14.

NYSE:DY traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

