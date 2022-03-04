Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of DLNG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.