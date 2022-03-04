Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of DLNG opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.