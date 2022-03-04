Dynavax Technologies Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

