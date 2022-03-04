Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.30 EPS

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

EGLE stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $751.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.60. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $58.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,434 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 236.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

