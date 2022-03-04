Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $13.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $461.71. 135,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $458.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

