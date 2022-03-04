Eagle Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after buying an additional 436,250 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 576.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 491,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,277,000 after buying an additional 418,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $14.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $593.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $243.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.50 and a 200-day moving average of $554.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

