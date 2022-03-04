Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 85.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,419,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,704,000 after purchasing an additional 654,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.95. 596,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,143,201. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $208.66. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

