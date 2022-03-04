Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. 125,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $72.74 and a 12-month high of $104.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.27. The company has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

