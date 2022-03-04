Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

In other Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVV. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

