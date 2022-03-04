Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

EXD stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.