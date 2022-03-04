Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.
Ebix stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.
About Ebix (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
