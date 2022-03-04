Ebix (EBIX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

Ebix stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Ebix alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,975,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,848,000 after buying an additional 153,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ebix by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 55,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ebix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.