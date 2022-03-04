Ecmc Group, Inc. Sells 52,650 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 52,650 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $115,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecmc Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Performant Financial alerts:

On Monday, February 28th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 26,662 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $61,855.84.

On Friday, February 25th, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $46,400.00.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.33 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of -0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $5.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFMT. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.