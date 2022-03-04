Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ecovyst Inc. businesses include Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. Ecovyst Inc., formerly known as PQ Group Holdings Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.38.

NYSE:ECVT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $10.55. 1,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Ecovyst has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

